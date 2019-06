Tolo News: Twenty-one out of 36 towers at an ancient fort in the historic city of Ghani have collapsed over the past decade due to conflicts, rain, and neglect. The Bala Hisar Fort, also known as Ghaznain Fort, dating back 2,000 years, is located in three kilometers of distance from the Kabul-Ghazni Highway where many explosions have happened over the years which has damaged the historical site. Click here to read more (external link).