22nd Anniversary Of Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Assassination Marked

Tolo News: Saturday, September 9, (18 Sunbula) is the 22nd anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Jihadi commander. Ahmad Shah Massoud was killed on this day in an explosion in Khajwa Bahawuddin district of Takhar. The High Council for National Reconciliation’s former chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai issued public messages on X social media platform marking the day. “Ahmad Shah Massoud was a great mujahid and patriot of our country who fought an unforgettable battle for the independence and freedom of Afghanistan up until his martyrdom,” Karzai said. Click here to read more (external link).