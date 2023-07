Ariana: A total of 47 people have died of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday. WHO in a report said that the total number of CCHF cases in Afghanistan during the period was 494 in 32 provinces. Out of total cases (494), 493 (99.8%) were above 5 years of age and 141 (28.5%) were females. Click here to read more (external link).