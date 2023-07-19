WHO: Crimean–Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Cases in Afghanistan increased in June

Tolo News: The WHO in a recent report said that Acute Watery Diarrhea and Crimean–Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases increased in June. “The CCHF-associated deaths were reported from 12 provinces (13 from Kabul, 6 from Balkh, 3 from Parwan, 3 from Takhar, 2 from Jawzjan, 2 from Kandahar, and 1 each from Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Kapisa, Paktya, and Sar-i-Pul).” According to the report, just in June in various sections, 1.4 million people were reached with humanitarian health services. Click here to read more (external link).