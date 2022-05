Tolo News: The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the organization will start the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Afghanistan in June. According to WHO, more than five million people in Afghanistan will benefit from the vaccine in this campaign. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is planned in Afghanistan for June 2022, covering 34 provinces and targeting more than 5 million in the adult population aged 18 years and above, WHO tweeted. Click here to read more (external link).