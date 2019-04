By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan, AFP: Samiullah, a 12-year-old from Faryab Province, lost both legs in a land mine explosion while carrying water to help his family. He’s just one of thousands of Afghan mine victims, and their numbers are rising steeply as the conflict with Taliban militants drags on. On International Mine Awareness Day on April 4, the UN and other organizations are redoubling their efforts to warn civilians about this hidden threat.

