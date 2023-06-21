The Taliban Interference Hinders Free Eye Treatment in Badghis Province

8am: A team of doctors traveled to the remote province of Badghis to provide free treatment and services to eye patients. These doctors, supported by Turkey and coordinated with the Ministry of Public Health, were expected to examine around 200 patients daily at Qala-e-Naw City’s provincial hospital and perform surgeries on approximately 25 individuals. While the residents initially welcomed the arrival of these doctors, the Taliban later impeded their activities. Sources in Badghis province confirm that the doctors came to provide free treatment, but their work has been halted due to the Taliban’s opposition, citing the absence of a formal agreement. Click here to read more (external link).