formats

Study: As many as two million people have caught coronavirus in Kabul

· 5 Comments

1TV: Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, the governor of Kabul, said that the survey was conducted with cooperation of religious clerics, local elders and those in-charge of cemeteries. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

5 thoughts on “Study: As many as two million people have caught coronavirus in Kabul

    • ALL;
      BECAUSE, THEY
      DON’T HAVE
      SINCERELY-HONORABLE
      INTENTIONS
      IN
      AFGHANISTAN !
      ===
      ==
      =
      Obviously; it has been
      turned into
      a
      wild jungle !
      *

      Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *