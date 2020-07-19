Study: As many as two million people have caught coronavirus in Kabul 19th July, 2020 · admin 5 Comments 1TV: Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, the governor of Kabul, said that the survey was conducted with cooperation of religious clerics, local elders and those in-charge of cemeteries. Click here to read more (external link). Related MoPH: 174 new positive cases of the coronavirus from 633 samples tested over the last 24 hours Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
Oh; my goodness !!!!!
===
==
=
CATASTROPHES- ONE AFTER ANOTHER !
*
ALL;
BECAUSE, THEY
DON’T HAVE
SINCERELY-HONORABLE
INTENTIONS
IN
AFGHANISTAN !
===
==
=
Obviously; it has been
turned into
a
wild jungle !
*
THOSE;
ROGUE CHARACTERS
SEE IT ALL, AS
*A
FAIR GAME
FOR
THEM !!!!
*
^YES; A
PLAYING GROUND
FOR
THEIR GREEDY GAMES !
*
IS
IT
FIXABLE ?????
*