Ariana: On February 4th, 2020, the first special care center to fight coronavirus was established in Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital in Kabul. Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz says that the center offers 100 beds, and is dedicated to diagnose and cure coronavirus patients. The minister adds that if need be, they will establish such centers, with a capacity of 150 beds, in other provinces too. Click here to read more (external link).