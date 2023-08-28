Second round of Polio Vaccination campaign launched in 6 provinces of Afghanistan

Khaama: The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the second round of the Polio Vaccine Campaign for children has commenced in six provinces of Afghanistan. The organization released a statement on its website on Monday, saying that this campaign has been initiated in five provinces in the northern region and one in the southern region. The organization has requested the public to cooperate with vaccinators to ensure children’s vaccination. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last remaining countries where children are still affected by the polio virus. Click here to read more (external link).