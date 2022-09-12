Reported Cancer Cases Rising in Afghanistan: MoPH

Tolo News: The number of patients suffering from cancer has increased across the country, the Ministry of Public Health said, adding that more than 10,000 patients have been referred to cancer centers over the past five months. The rise of cancer cases comes as Afghanistan is facing a shortage of medical equipment in a weakened health sector that plunged into crisis due to the dire economic situation in the country. The doctors called air pollution the main reason for the increase in cancer in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

