Public Health Ministry to Launch Countrywide Polio Vaccination Campaign

Khaama: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health announced that the “polio vaccination campaign” will start in 23 provinces of the country on Monday, May 15. It is planned that some six million children below the age of five will receive polio vaccination through this major campaign, according to the state-run Bakhtar news agency. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world in which polio disease has not been fully eradicated. As per the existing reports, the first positive case of polio disease was recorded in the Bati Kot district of eastern Nangarhar province in the current year. Click here to read more (externa link).