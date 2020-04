Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 274, with six deaths in Afghanistan. The Ministry said that most of affected individuals were recorded in Herat and Kabul provinces. According to the latest statistics, 15 new cases were diagnosed in Herat, 14 cases in Kabul and one new case in eastern Nangarhar province. Click here to read more (external link).

