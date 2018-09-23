Poliovirus that originated in Afghanistan detected in Rawalpindi

Dawn (Pakistan): Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication National Coordinator Rana Mohammad Safdar said the virus has been detected in Peshawar and other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

“This shows that there is a threat because of the virus, which is travelling with people from Afghanistan to Pakistan, so we need to ensure our children’s immunity level is high to keep them safe from the virus,” he added.

A total of 14 cases have been reported near the border in Afghanistan, as polio vaccination campaigns cannot be held in some provinces for security reasons.

