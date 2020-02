Tolo News: Following the registration of four polio incidents in the country’s west zone, the vaccination campaign has intensified, Herat’s health directorate said Sunday. The directorate said nearly one million children in Herat, Farah and Badghis will receive anti-polio vaccine. According to the officials, the campaign will kickoff after a few days’ delay because of cold weather in Ghor province and in the Farsi district of Herat province. Click here to read more (external link).