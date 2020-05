Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday announced the registration of 6 new polio cases, bringing the total number of polio cases among Afghan children to 11 this year. The Health Ministry said that the main reason behind the spike in cases is that children are not vaccinated. According to Ministry of Public Health, new cases of polio were registered in Kandahar, Badakhshan, Balkh and Herat provinces. Click here to read more (external link).