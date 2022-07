Al Jazeera: Drug addiction has long been a problem in Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin and now a chief source of methamphetamine. Drug use has been driven by persistent poverty and decades of war that left few families unscarred. It appears to be getting worse since the country’s economy collapsed following the seizure of power by the Taliban in August 2021 and the subsequent halt of international financing. Click here to read more (external link).