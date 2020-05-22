Over 9,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday said 542 new positive cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours –bringing the total positive cases to 9,216. The number of total known active cases in Afghanistan is 7,961, said the MoPH. According to the Health Ministry, 12 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours and 58 more recovered. The known death toll from the coronavirus is now 205. The total number of recoveries is 993. Click here to read more (external link).

