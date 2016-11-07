Over 5.6 million children to be vaccinated against polio across Afghanistan

ReliefWeb: The Ministry of Public Health along with its partners UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) will tomorrow launch a polio vaccination campaign in all provinces of the Southern, Eastern and South-eastern regions as well as selected high-risk districts across the country, including Kabul city. The campaign aims to reach over 5.6 million children and will run until 11 November. Polio is a crippling disease that is incurable and can only be prevented through vaccination. Every child under the age of 5 in Afghanistan should be vaccinated during each vaccination round. Click here to read more (external link).