Over 300 people affected by Congo virus in Afghanistan since start of 2019

1TV: More than 300 people have been affected by Congo virus in Afghanistan since the start of 2019, officials said Wednesday. Shahwali Marufi, an official at the Public Health Ministry, said that 32 people have died due to the disease [Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever – CCHF]. According to the official, 22 cases of Congo virus were registered during Eid al-Adha, the feast of animal slaughter. The official blamed negligence while keeping and slaughtering animals for the rise in Congo diseases. Click here to read more (external link).