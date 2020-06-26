Over 19,000 Known Active COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 932 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported eight new deaths and 132 recoveries. With this, the total confirmed cases reached 30,451 and deaths reached 638 while there have been 10,306 recoveries countrywide so far. Click here to read more (external link).

