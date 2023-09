Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate said that more than 18,000 people in Afghanistan have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of 2023, but said the number of COVID-19 patients has fallen down during the last two months. Based on the statistics of the Health Ministry and World Health Organization, 225,000 Afghans have contracted COVID-19 while 7,800 others have died due to the virus since 2020. Click here to read more (external link).