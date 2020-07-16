Over 11,000 Known Active COVID-19 Cases Countrywide

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 76 new positive cases of the coronavirus from 418 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 82,352 samples have been tested in the government’s testing centers and there are 11,074 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported 21 new deaths from COVID-19 and 425 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 35,070 , the total reported deaths are 1,115, and total recoveries is 22,881. Click here to read more (external link).

