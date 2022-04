Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health said that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have provided financial aid to around 70 percent of health centers in 34 provinces of Afghanistan. “These two organizations fund 2,568 health centers, which support 71% of the health sector,” said Javid Hajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health. Click here to read more (external link).