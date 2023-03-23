OCHA: COVID-19 Death Toll in Afghanistan Approaches 8,000

8am: According to the latest report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan, 7,886 people have died from the virus. The OCHA report, released on Friday, March 3, shows the number of COVID-19 deaths in Afghanistan up to February 28 of this year. Based on this report, more than 209,000 people in the country have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic until late February. The published information indicates that 91.3% of those infected have recovered, while 3.8% have died. Click here to read more (external link).