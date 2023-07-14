Number of Malnourished Children On Rise: Doctors

Tolo News: Doctors in the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul said that the number of children affected by malnutrition has recently increased in this hospital. According to the doctors, within the past two weeks, 45 malnourished children have been admitted to the hospital. “The patients who are having health issues, we are hospitalizing them. The patients who are not having health issues but are just malnourished, we don’t hospitalize them. We give them necessary materials and send them to the clinics until they become well,” said Mohammad Sherzad, a doctor. Click here to read more (external link).