‘No COVID-19 Case Reported in Afghanistan in Last 24 Hours’: MoPH

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday announced that “no positive case of the coronavirus was reported in the country in the last 24 hours,” but results from 12 cases are pending. A ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar, said that, in total, 449 suspected cases have been tested from 28 provinces (including the 12 still pending). He said that 24 cases have tested positive, and of these one has recovered. He said that most suspected cases have been reported from Herat and Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

