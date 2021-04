Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health, concerned with the spread of a new Covid-19 wave in neighboring countries, warns that If Afghans neglect Covid-19 preventive measures while traveling to Iran, Pakistan, and India, the new wave may spread in Afghanistan as well. The information provided by the Ministry of Public Health shows that 40-50,000 Afghan citizens are commuting to Iran and Pakistan by land every day. Click here to read more (external link)

