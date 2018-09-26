New polio case detected in S. Afghanistan

KABUL, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) — A fresh infectious poliomyelitis case has been detected in Afghanistan, bringing the number of confirmed cases of polio virus to 15 so far this year, the Afghan Public Health Ministry said Wednesday.

“A new polio virus case was registered in Bagh-e-Shahr neighborhood, of southern Kandahar province recently,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the paralyzed two-year-old girl’s family lives in an area where some locals do not allow health workers to conduct polio vaccination.

On Monday, the ministry launched a five-day polio vaccination campaign in 27 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, which will wrap up Friday.

The ongoing insurgency and conflicts have been hindering the efforts to stamp out the infectious disease in the mountainous country, according to the Health Ministry.

