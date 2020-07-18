Negligence could hike up Covid-19 cases: MoPH

Ariana: According to the Ministry of Health, although the number of registrations of Coronavirus patients has been declining recently, the negligence of the people in dealing with it and the non-observance of the health points of this ministry are worrying. “The Coronavirus is not over. Although it has decreased, if we do not pay attention, we will not recover. We will face a new wave of the corona,” said Jawad Osmani, acting public health minister. Click here to read more (external link).

