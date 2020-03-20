Nawroz Celebration in Balkh Canceled over Coronavirus

Tolo News: The Nawroz festival, which is held every year in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif on the solar new year and usually draws thousands of people, was canceled this year over the coronavirus outbreak in the country. A customary ceremony was held at the mosque, but the event took place on Thursday night and was not open to the public or journalists, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Atiqullah Ansari, the director at the Blue Mosque. Click here to read more (external link).

