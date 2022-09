Ariana: The World Health Organization (WHO), says that since August 2021, more than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine have been administered to Afghan children. The organization said on Wednesday that more than nine million children received this number of vaccines during eight vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan. “Ending polio in Afghanistan brings us closer to a polio-free world. We won’t stop until it’s done,” WHO tweeted. Click here to read more (external link).