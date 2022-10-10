More Than 50% of Afghans Struggle with Mental Problems: HRW

8am: Marking World Mental Health Day, HRW published a report Monday citing the former government’s documents that in Afghanistan, which has been devastated by 40 years of armed conflict, it is estimated that more than half the population, including many survivors of conflict-related violence, experience depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress, but fewer than 10 percent receive adequate psychosocial support from the state. Ukraine, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Gaza, Iraq, South Sudan and Syria, in addition to Afghanistan, are countries where the level of mental illness is high. Click here to read more (external link).

