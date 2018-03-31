1TV: A total of 2,549 cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have been reported in Afghanistan over the last 28 years, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday. However, according to estimates by UNAID and WHO, the number of Afghans suffering from AIDS is 7,500. Click here to read more (external link).
State of imposed warfares; influx of foreigners; lack of control, (due to weak status of puppet regime) and many other factors are and will put the regular population, definately at great risks.
You dummy. ‘Influx of foreigners” and lack of control are resulting in AIDS? It is ignorant fools like you that are continuing our country as a sub third world country. The only reason you can post your opinions is the umbrella of security our government and foreigners are providing us.