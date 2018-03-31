2 thoughts on “More than 2,500 cases of HIV reported in Afghanistan: officials

  1. State of imposed warfares; influx of foreigners; lack of control, (due to weak status of puppet regime) and many other factors are and will put the regular population, definately at great risks.

    • You dummy. ‘Influx of foreigners” and lack of control are resulting in AIDS? It is ignorant fools like you that are continuing our country as a sub third world country. The only reason you can post your opinions is the umbrella of security our government and foreigners are providing us.

