MoPH: Nearly 3,500 Covid-19 Cases Reported in April

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health said that in April there have been almost 3,500 cases of Covid-19 reported in the country. According to the ministry, the process of vaccination against Covid-19 will start in several provinces of the country in the next few days. “In last month we also had a campaign of Covid-19 vaccination in 13 provinces, and we will have a booster dose campaign in May,” said Sharaft Zaman Amirkhil, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry. Click here to read more (external link).