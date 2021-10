Tolo News: On Sunday, the [Taliban] acting Minister of Public Health said that the under-five mortality rate of children has increased due to microbial disease across the country. Observing the global handwashing day on October 15 in Kabul, the acting minister of MoPH, Qalandar Ebad, expressed concerns over the child mortality rate, declaring that 55 out of the 1000 children are dying before reaching 5 years old due to microbial disease. Click here to read more (external link).