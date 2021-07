Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday reiterated its call for Afghans to take COVID-19 guidelines seriously during the Eid days to help prevent a new surge in the pandemic. “If the people shows carelessness like the previous Eid, we will still remain at the peak of COVID-19 and then the virus will take more victims,” said Osman Tahiri, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health. Click here to read more (external link).