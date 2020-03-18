MoI Puts Ban on Public Gatherings over Coronavirus

Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Wednesday called for closure of venues that attract large crowds including entertainment places, sports grounds, swimming pools, fitness clubs and wedding halls to slow the spread of the coronavirus – COVID-19. The Interior Ministry warned legal action against those defying the order. According to Ministry of Public Health, no positive case of coronavirus was reported in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).
