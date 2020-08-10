Ministry of Public Health: 56 new cases of the coronavirus

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported that 56 new cases of the coronavirus were positive out of 332 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 96,203 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 9,782 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 and 181 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 37,162, the total reported deaths is 1,328, and the total recoveries is 26,228. Click here to read more (external link).

