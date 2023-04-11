Measles Outbreak in Zabul Claims Two Children Lives and Infects 17 Others

8am: According to the Directorate of Public Health of Taliban in Zabul province, an outbreak of measles in this province has resulted in the death of two children and the infection of 17 others. It is worth noting that several days ago, another 10 children in Zabul died due to the measles disease. This comes as officials from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Zabul province had previously stated that they would cover 13,000 children under the measles vaccine. Click here to read more (external link).