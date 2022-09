Tolo News: Doctors at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital said that the number of children who are measles-positive has increased nationwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 3,000 people in Afghanistan had positive test results during January and August of this year. Doctors said the body’s weak immune system, lack of access to adequate food, and lack of vaccination are the main contributors to the rise in cases of this disease. Click here to read more (external link).