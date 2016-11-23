Land Mine Casualties Jump 75% as Funding for Their Removal Declines

New York Times: Despite a global treaty that bans land mines, casualties from those weapons and other unexploded munitions lurking in current and past war zones rose sharply last year to the highest point in a decade, a monitoring group said Tuesday in its annual report. The casualty increase was primarily from the armed conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, according to the report, which said better availability of data on victims was also a factor. Click here to read more (external link).