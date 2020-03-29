formats

Lack of Budget Hinders COVID-19 Response: MoPH

Ferozuddin Feroz

Tolo News: The positive cases of COVID-19 reached 120 in Afghanistan after three people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz, who added that the cases are increasing and that his institution does not have access to the required budget to fight the pandemic. Click here to read more (external link).

