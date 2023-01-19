Kabul’s notorious drug ‘den’ cleared of addicts: officials

Ariana: Pul-e-Sokhta, in the west of Kabul, has for more than 20 years been the hub for drug addicts and their dealers in the city, but this week, the area was cleared by police, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] officials said. Khaled Zadran, Kabul Police Command spokesman, said that Pul-e- Sokhta has been completely cleared of drug addicts and that those rounded up have been sent to rehabilitation centers. The addicts mostly lived under a bridge over the Kabul River. Click here to read more (external link).