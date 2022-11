Tolo News: Kabul residents said that due to the high prices they cannot buy essential medicine. “Doctors write every prescription for 6,000 or 5,000 Afghani and we are not able financially to buy medicine,” said Basharmal, a Kabul resident. “The price of medicine is high, we cannot buy it but sometimes we buy half,’ said a Kabul resident. According to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment most medicine is imported from Turkey and Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).