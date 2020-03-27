Kabul Lockdown Begins Saturday: Officials

Tolo News: Kabul, a city with an estimated population of six million, will be locked-down due to the coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan. The lockdown will begin Saturday and will continue for at least three weeks, government officials said. Speaking at a press conference, Kabul governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari said all Kabul residents must stay at home, avoid non-essential movements and avoid gatherings. He said the residents should be ready to provide valid reasons–such as health or security reasons– if they leave their homes. He said all sports places, wedding halls, shrines and public gathering places would remain closed. Click here to read more (external link).

