Infectious Disease Kills 2 in Afghanistan

Khaama: Two people, including a doctor, have died due to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus within the past two weeks in Jawzjan province of Afghanistan. The provincial director for public health in Jawzjan province, Zabiullah Jussaini, said that the CCHF virus claimed the lives of two people, including a doctor, on Tuesday, Xinhua reported. According to the official, five more people have fully recovered after contracting the contagious disease from a sick butcher who attended the public hospital for medical attention weeks ago. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Health News