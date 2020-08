World Bank: One of the greatest obstacles that Afghanistan faces as it fights COVID-19 is the overwhelming demand placed on its fragile public health system. Since the coronavirus escalated in Afghanistan last April, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has gone some way to mitigating this health crisis and signed into action the $100.4-million World Bank-supported Afghanistan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness (grant) Project. Click here to read more (external link).