8am: The outbreak of an idiopathic disease in Zabul left at least 2 people dead. The Taliban's Head for Public Health Department in Zabul, Abdul Hakim Hakimi, says that in the last few weeks, people suffering from an illness with an unidentified cause have been admitted to medical centers. It should be noted that severe fever and bleeding from the mouth and nose are prominent symptoms of this disease.