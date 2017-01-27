Helping Patients in Afghanistan Manage Their Diabetes

Direct Relief: Nearly 40 percent of the Afghan population lacks access to basic health services, causing many to suffer from serious, yet preventable, diseases. Afghanistan’s poor health outcomes are greatly influenced by the more than one million people who face severe food insecurity and malnourishment, in addition to inadequate health resources. Currently, diabetes is a rising issue with over eight percent of the country’s population suffering from the disease. Characterized by elevated levels of blood sugar that can lead to serious health complications, diabetes calls for efforts that not only improve access to critical diagnostic services and essential medicines, but also raise awareness about the disease itself. Click here to read more (external link).